Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 7,840.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,309,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $60,126,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $48,931,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.48. 6,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

