Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.11. 5,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.