Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $18.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $497.39. 15,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,622. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of 145.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $554.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

