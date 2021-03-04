Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 146,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.51. 66,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

