Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 4,195 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after buying an additional 571,274 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.59. The stock had a trading volume of 73,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.88. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $209.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

