Financial Insights Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.4% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.12 and a 200-day moving average of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

