Financial Survey: Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) versus FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of FARO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of FARO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Callitas Health has a beta of -1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FARO Technologies has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Callitas Health and FARO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A FARO Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

FARO Technologies has a consensus target price of $117.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.33%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Profitability

This table compares Callitas Health and FARO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A FARO Technologies -24.28% -1.58% -1.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Callitas Health and FARO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A FARO Technologies $381.77 million 4.11 -$62.15 million $0.65 134.00

Callitas Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FARO Technologies.

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Callitas Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Callitas Health Company Profile

Callitas Health Inc. provides over the counter consumer health and wellness products in the United States and Canada. It offers C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat for the treatment of obesity; ToConceive, a fertility enhancing moisturizer; and Extrinsa for female sexual dysfunction solutions, as well as focuses on developing cannabinoid delivery technologies. The company was formerly known as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and changed its name to Callitas Health Inc. in September 2017. Callitas Health Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, Kentucky.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products. It also provides FARO Design ScanArm 2.5C, a portable lightweight 3D ScanArm; FARO Prizm, a full-color laser line probe with 3D design and modeling software; FARO Laser Tracker that combines a portable laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO Tracer, which projects a laser line onto a surface or object; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO ScanPlan, a handheld mapper that captures two-dimensional floor plans; and FARO Software, a family of computer-aided design-based measurement and laser scanner software. FARO Technologies, Inc. offers its products for manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building information modeling, construction, public safety forensics, cultural heritage, dental, and other applications. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

