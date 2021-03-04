FinVolution Group (FINV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

FINV opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.