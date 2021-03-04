FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $16.40 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 64.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00031091 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 744,974,056 coins and its circulating supply is 221,972,653 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io

