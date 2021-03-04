Fireball (FIRE) Achieves Market Cap of $49,310.08

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Fireball has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Fireball token can now be bought for $2.45 or 0.00005223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $49,310.08 and approximately $287.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.88 or 0.00231887 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,107 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Buying and Selling Fireball

