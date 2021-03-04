Firo Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.10 or 0.00012471 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $70.80 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,913.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.35 or 0.03206368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00375847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.08 or 0.01044866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.99 or 0.00441584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.87 or 0.00375902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.00251154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00023152 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,606,429 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

