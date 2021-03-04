First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.49 Million

Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report $29.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $21.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.23 million to $124.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $133.43 million, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $133.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

