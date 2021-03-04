First National Financial (TSE:FN) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FN traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$48.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$18.75 and a 12 month high of C$48.85.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

