First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Keystone Financial Group’s 7th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 135.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,067 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.4% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.16% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

FTCS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,971. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

