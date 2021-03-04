First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,152,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,226. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64.

