First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $21.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,990 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 10.90% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.