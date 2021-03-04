First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,081,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

