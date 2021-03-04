First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 76.6% in February

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the January 28th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 109.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 530,815 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $214,000.

