First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FTAG stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

