First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 28th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.83. 4,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,274. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $60.97.

