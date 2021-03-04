First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Short Interest Down 33.1% in February

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the January 28th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

