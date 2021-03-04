First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Up 65.8% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the January 28th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ROBT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.37. 218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,530. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,953,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000.

