First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Holdings Cut by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,167 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 2.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,865. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51.

