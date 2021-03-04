First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s Largest Position

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned 0.23% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,524 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,411,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 631,987 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,430,000 after buying an additional 556,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.38. 12,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,518. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

