FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

FE opened at $32.90 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

