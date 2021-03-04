Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Trimmed by South State CORP.

South State CORP. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,442,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,635 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.39. 193,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

