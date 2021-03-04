Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.