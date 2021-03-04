Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.91% from the stock’s current price.

FSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:FSR traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 751,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,897,564. Fisker has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $15,353,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $16,115,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $1,640,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

