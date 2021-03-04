Fisker (NYSE:FSR) PT Raised to $40.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.91% from the company’s current price.

FSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Fisker stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.75. 751,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,897,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

