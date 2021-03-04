Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Lowered by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. Five Below accounts for approximately 23.5% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.65% of Five Below worth $63,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $4.48 on Thursday, reaching $187.86. 10,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.12.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

