Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

FPRX stock traded up $16.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.86. 1,339,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

