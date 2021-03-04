Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

FPRX stock traded up $16.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 35,067,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,737. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,933,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 944,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 42,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

