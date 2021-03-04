Fivebalance (FBN) Reaches Market Cap of $49,263.43

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Fivebalance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Fivebalance has a market cap of $49,263.43 and approximately $1,923.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fivebalance has traded down 60.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.36 or 0.00777110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00032003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Fivebalance Token Profile

Fivebalance (FBN) is a token. Fivebalance’s total supply is 769,845,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,046,152 tokens. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

