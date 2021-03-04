Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Upgraded at MKM Partners

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $245.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FVRR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $242.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Fiverr International has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $336.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.08 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

