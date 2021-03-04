FLETA Price Reaches $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One FLETA coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. FLETA has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $242,980.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,109,868,198 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

