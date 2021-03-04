FLIP Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 53.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. FLIP has a total market cap of $200,949.68 and $1,636.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00055891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.17 or 0.00739299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00031665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00060540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043942 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

