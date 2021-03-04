FLO Trading Up 36% Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. One FLO token can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $96,889.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.