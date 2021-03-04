Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Down 9.5%

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) traded down 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.09. 669,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 702,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 1,478.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 164,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 154,540 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

