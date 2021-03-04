Fluor Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fluor in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Fluor has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,799,000 after buying an additional 185,085 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $38,164,000. Towle & Co. lifted its position in Fluor by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after buying an additional 578,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $20,584,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.