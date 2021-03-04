Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of PDYPY traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.40. 36,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,969. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $111.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

