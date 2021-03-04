Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PDYPY. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of PDYPY traded up $4.55 on Thursday, reaching $103.40. 36,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.09. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $111.38.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

