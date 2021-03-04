FLUX Trading 28.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One FLUX token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLUX has a market capitalization of $168,715.23 and $18,602.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLUX has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.61 or 0.00478952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00072322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00078574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00083233 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.92 or 0.00493626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053105 BTC.

About FLUX

FLUX’s total supply is 335,556 tokens. FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . FLUX’s official website is datamine.network

