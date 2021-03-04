Fly Leasing’s (FLY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
Shares of FLY opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.
About Fly Leasing
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
