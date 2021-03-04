Fly Leasing’s (FLY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Shares of FLY opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 454.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $114,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.