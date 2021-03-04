FlypMe Price Hits $0.0305 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $538,131.60 and approximately $6,005.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 52.3% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00739655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00031656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043654 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

