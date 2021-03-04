FOAM (FOAM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32,547.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, FOAM has traded 26% higher against the dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $12.63 million and $32,547.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00777871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00061839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00044650 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,733,926 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.