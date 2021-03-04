Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:F opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

