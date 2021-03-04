Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT Raised to $46.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of FWONA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,821. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

