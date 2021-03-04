Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Short Interest Up 66.1% in February

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the January 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 546,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,562. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $30.23.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

