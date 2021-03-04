Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.53.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $83.42 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,701,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 844,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after buying an additional 133,908 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.