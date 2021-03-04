Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 35.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469,298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Forward Air by 2,438.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Forward Air by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,175. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.